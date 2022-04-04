2022 Gameday Staff Job Fair

April 4, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







The Willmar Stingers are looking for energetic people to be a part of their game-day staff for the 13th season! The Stingers are hosting a game-day employment job fair from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, April 27th at the Stingers office, which is located at Bill Taunton Stadium (1401 SW 22nd St.).

Game-day applications are available at the Stingers Front Office, or an online application can be found on the Stingers website. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application before arrival. Click here to download an application.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly, and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere at Bill Taunton Stadium. The Stingers offer a fun-filled atmosphere and a unique employee experience during the summer months.

If there are any questions, please contact jordan@willmarstingers.com

The 2022 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.