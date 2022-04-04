Perry, Paten & Axtell Join Larks in 2022

BISMARCK, ND - The Larks are excited to welcome three new baller birds to the Flock. With the help of Frontier Precision, the Larks surveyed the field to find these new additions to the Flock! Learn more about them:

Dylan Perry is a 19-year old freshman who received looks from multiple big schools, including the Univ. of Oregon and the Univ. of Virginia, but opted for a junior college during his freshman season due to NCAA eligibility exemptions as a result of the shortened 2020 season because of COVID-19 to get more playing time to work on his game. In his senior season of high school, Dylan batted .318 with 12 RBIs. So far in 2022 (as of April 4), Dylan is hitting .190 in 80 at-bats for the 13-12 Blue Devils.

Andrew Paten may have only appeared in four games to close out the 2021 season but he loved the atmosphere so much that he decided to come back. Throughout his college career, he's hit .300. In his final start with the Larks in 2021, he threw eight innings, allowing only two earned runs. Andrew has played for 4 different programs in his collegiate baseball career and the former NCJAA Academic All-American is earning his Master's degree in Business Administration. So far in 2021 (Apr. 4), Andrew has a 4.66 ERA in 9.2 innings pitched and has 7 hits in 25 ABs (.280) for the 24-5 Cougars.

Adam Axtell is returning to Bismarck after a one-year hiatus from the team. He played for the Bull Moose in 2020 coming out of high school and will now play for the Larks in 2022. Adam was a three-time scholar-athlete in high school and graduated Cum Laude from University High School while lettering four years in baseball. Adam is a LA Angels fan and says Mexican food is his favorite thing to eat. Adam is a Business Management and Entrepreneurship major at Point Loma. The 6'2â³ sophomore is hitting .235 in 34 at-bats in 2022 and is tied for the team lead in triples with 2. Adam's teammate, Otto Kemp (STC Rox) was the NWL's All-Star Game MVP in 2021, leading the Great Plains Division to the win in Mankato. Adam's Sea Lions are 27-3 (as of April 4).

