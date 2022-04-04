Nebraska-Omaha Pipeline Produces Another Husky

Duluth, Minn. - Harrison Kreiling has become the most recent Maverick of Nebraksa-Omaha to tag Duluth as his summer baseball destination within the Northwoods League. The Omaha native is the most recent of multiple UNO players seeking to replicate the success of teammate Mike Boeve, Huskies' 2021 team MVP. "I am good friends with Mike (Boeve)," Harrison said. "He had a great experience up there, and I want to get more innings after this Spring." Kreiling, a sophomore right-handed pitcher and catcher, has pitched just over seven innings thus far in 2022, striking out 14 batters in that span.

When asked what lessons he learned in 2021 that can be applied to 2022 and beyond, Harrison offered an insightful response. "I learned that baseball is a game of failure, and that dealing with failure is what separates the good players from the great ones," he said. "I also learned more about the mental side of baseball in the past 12 months than I had in my previous 13 years of playing." When he's not honing his skills either on the mound or behind home plate, Kreiling enjoys reading and spending time with his five younger siblings.

