2021 Kernels Promotional Schedule Released

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have released their 2021 Promotional Schedule! Opening Night is Tuesday, May 4th, and we are excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark for the following promotions.

2021 DAILY SPECIALS:

SUNDAYS | Kids Eat FREE Sundays and Twins replica jersey day presented by Great Clips

THURSDAYS | Big Screen TV Thursdays presented by First Federal Credit Union

NEW - FRIDAYS | 2 for 1 on all beverages at concession stands

SATURDAYS | Post-Game Fireworks

2021 GIVEAWAYS:

May 4 | 2021 magnet schedule giveaway presented by Jason Naaktgeboren, Pinnacle Realty

May 22 | Twins cap giveaway presented by Linn County Dairy Queen Restaurants

June 18 | Softee baseball presented by Kwik Star

June 25 | Drawstring backpack giveaway presented by Casey's General Stores

July 8 | 2021 Kernels baseball card set giveaway presented by Perfect Game

July 23 | Kernels cap giveaway presented by Electronic Engineering

August 6 | RayGun t-shirt giveaway presented by Urban Acres Real Estate

August 7 | Star Wars Storm Trooper key chain giveaway

August 19 | Iowa koozie giveaway

September 3 | Wizardry scarf giveaway

2021 THEME NIGHTS:

June 26 | Military Heroes Night & Patriotic jersey auction presented by Dave Wright Subaru

July 9 | EFY pink jersey auction

August 7 | Star Wars theme night with jersey auction

August 8 | McDonald's Kid Hero Day sponsored by O'Brien Family McDonald's

August 20 | Busch Latte jersey auction

September 3 | Wizardry theme night

September 5 | Twins replica jersey auction presented by Great Clips

The Kernels have created a COVID Readiness Plan for the 2021 season. https://www.milb.com/cedar-rapids/community/covid19-faq

We recommend everyone read through it before attending an event at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Masks will be required to enter the stadium and anytime you are not in your seat.

The Kernels open the 120-game season at home on Tuesday, May 4th with a six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs. The Kernels will play 60 home games in 2021 between May 4th and September 5th.

