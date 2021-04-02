2021 Kernels Promotional Schedule Released
April 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have released their 2021 Promotional Schedule! Opening Night is Tuesday, May 4th, and we are excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark for the following promotions.
2021 DAILY SPECIALS:
SUNDAYS | Kids Eat FREE Sundays and Twins replica jersey day presented by Great Clips
THURSDAYS | Big Screen TV Thursdays presented by First Federal Credit Union
NEW - FRIDAYS | 2 for 1 on all beverages at concession stands
SATURDAYS | Post-Game Fireworks
2021 GIVEAWAYS:
May 4 | 2021 magnet schedule giveaway presented by Jason Naaktgeboren, Pinnacle Realty
May 22 | Twins cap giveaway presented by Linn County Dairy Queen Restaurants
June 18 | Softee baseball presented by Kwik Star
June 25 | Drawstring backpack giveaway presented by Casey's General Stores
July 8 | 2021 Kernels baseball card set giveaway presented by Perfect Game
July 23 | Kernels cap giveaway presented by Electronic Engineering
August 6 | RayGun t-shirt giveaway presented by Urban Acres Real Estate
August 7 | Star Wars Storm Trooper key chain giveaway
August 19 | Iowa koozie giveaway
September 3 | Wizardry scarf giveaway
2021 THEME NIGHTS:
June 26 | Military Heroes Night & Patriotic jersey auction presented by Dave Wright Subaru
July 9 | EFY pink jersey auction
August 7 | Star Wars theme night with jersey auction
August 8 | McDonald's Kid Hero Day sponsored by O'Brien Family McDonald's
August 20 | Busch Latte jersey auction
September 3 | Wizardry theme night
September 5 | Twins replica jersey auction presented by Great Clips
The Kernels have created a COVID Readiness Plan for the 2021 season. https://www.milb.com/cedar-rapids/community/covid19-faq
We recommend everyone read through it before attending an event at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Masks will be required to enter the stadium and anytime you are not in your seat.
The Kernels open the 120-game season at home on Tuesday, May 4th with a six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs. The Kernels will play 60 home games in 2021 between May 4th and September 5th.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from April 2, 2021
- 2021 Kernels Promotional Schedule Released - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- 35 Former Players Make 2021 MLB Opening Day Rosters - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- 2021 Kernels Promotional Schedule Released
- Kernels Schedule Job Fair
- 2021 Kernels Schedule Released
- Kernels Sign Player Development License
- Kernels Elect Officers to Board of Directors