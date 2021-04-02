Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Host Ballpark Opener on April 8

GRAND CHUTE, WI - It has almost been a full year since the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were supposed to open their 2020 season. We're going to need a workout to get ready for the 2021 season and you might need a little practice, too. That's why a free Ballpark Opener event will be held at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Thursday, April 8 from noon to 6:30pm.

Concession stands will be open, games will be available in the Brews on Third area, a live baseball game will be on the scoreboard, and there is a chance to win autographed items by scanning a QR code at the ballpark to enter a free drawing.

Members of our ticket department will be available to show you available seating locations for this Timber Rattlers season. Purchase your ticket packages at the Ballpark Opener and you will receive 15% off any purchase in the Snake Pit Team Store on that day, too.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are scheduled to begin the 2021 season at home against the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday, May 4. Game time is 6:35pm.

Individual game tickets for the first Timber Rattlers homestand of the season are on sale now. Ticket packages for 2021 are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

