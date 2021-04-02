Community Public Service Video Blends Caution with Optimism Regarding Our Slow Emergence from the Pandemic

South Bend, Indiana - A unique public service video was released today through multiple community leaders in the South Bend region via social media. The video offers an optimistic view of life as we slowly emerge from the pandemic.

"We now have multiple vaccines. We now have millions of people worldwide who've received a vaccine. And we now have major therapeutic advancements being used to treat people who become sick," said Andrew T. Berlin, Owner of the South Bend Cubs. "The loss for all of us has been immeasurable. And it's important to continue being cautious. But, there's finally light at the end of the tunnel. For the first time in over a year, we have a reason for optimism."

"The genesis of this video, which talks about the things we all miss and the things we look forward to, is based on an editorial that Andrew wrote last winter," added Kari Maddox, a local business owner who is featured in the video. "It is a response to the overwhelming despair and depression that's gripped many of us. While there is still good reason for caution, we also want our friends and neighbors to be optimistic about the future. This short video is just our way of offering up a dose of optimism as we move forward."

"Video has become the currency of social media," added Berlin. "Not everyone reads editorials. So, making a similar point using the currency of social media is important to us."

The South Bend Cubs home opener typically occurs the first week of April. This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the season opener is scheduled for May 4 at Four Winds Field in downtown South Bend.

