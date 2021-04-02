This Year's Timber Rattlers Food Fight Is Down to Five Finalists

April 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Just like the NCAA Basketball Tournament, there were 68 entries for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2021 Food Fight. Unlike "March Madness" we are down to five finalists. You will have the final say on which of these creative recipes will be declared the winner of the sixth annual Food Fight Number and be placed on the concession menu at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Here are the finalists for this year's Food Fight:

Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich - A concoction of Texas Toast, cream cheese, diced jalapeños, chopped bacon and cheddar cheese that is toasted until gooey. Submitted by Kelly Huss of Kimberly.

Spicy Fried Chicken and Blueberry Pancake Tacos - Spicy fried chicken served in a taco shell made of blueberry pancakes. Served with maple syrup on the side. Submitted by Jay Christiansen of Appleton.

Whiffer's American Shortcake - A dessert of fluffy shortcake, two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream. Submitted by Linda Blaney of Green Bay.

Brewben Sandwich - A butterflied grilled bratwurst with Rattler Ale spread and sauerkraut served on pumpernickel rye bread. Submitted by David Gallistel of Green Bay.

The Slammin' Sushi Bowl - Imitation crab, freshly sliced cucumber and carrot, and sliced avocado served on a bed of rice and topped with Sriracha Mayo. Submitted by Nick Vitrano of De Pere.

Voting is happening right now at this link. Pick the item you want to see at the stadium this season.

The winning recipe of the 2021 Food Fight will be revealed on Facebook Live with Daniel Higgins, food and drink reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, April 12 at noon.

The winner of the 2021 Food Fight will receive four vouchers that may be used for any home game during the 2021 season and four vouchers for their food item!

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2021 season at home against the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday, May 4. Game time is 6:35pm. Individual game tickets for the first homestand of the season - May 4 through May 9 - are available now! A limited number of tickets are available for the first six games of the season.

Ticket packages for 2021 are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from April 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.