2021 Homestand #2 Preview, June 2nd-4th
June 1, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release
BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks take on the Missoula Paddleheads for a three-game homestand at Memorial Stadium this week.
Wednesday, June 2 vs. Missoula Paddleheads
- Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM
- Five Dollar Wednesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $5. Enter code "HOTDOG" as the coupon code on Wednesday to receive the offer.
- Pepsi Friends and Family Night, presented by Pepsi; Fans can purchase four 3rd Base or Home Plate Reserved Seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi Products and $10 in merchandise credit, all for $54. Available both online and in-person.
- Baseball Bingo; Fans are encouraged to play BINGO along with the Boise Hawks game to win prizes.
- Wag Along Wednesday; fans are encouraged to bring their dog to every Wednesday home game.
- Story Time on the Field (Meridian Library District and Ada Community Libraries). Kids can join the Hawks players on the field pre-game (6:35 to 6:55) for Story Time on Field.
- Purchase tickets link: https://bit.ly/34gAqhT
Thursday, June 3 vs. Missoula Paddleheads
- Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM
- Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Enjoy $2, 16oz. domestic draft beers and $2 Pepsi products throughout the game.
- Story Time on the Field (Meridian Library District and Ada Community Libraries). Kids can join the Hawks players on the field pre-game (6:35 to 6:55) for Story Time on Field.
- Purchase ticket link: https://bit.ly/3fNpnCi
Friday, June 4 vs. Missoula Paddleheads
- Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM
- Post-game Fireworks, presented by St. Luke's Hospital and KBOI-TV CBS2; After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.
- Purchase ticket link: https://bit.ly/3yCwLJ2
