PaddleHeads Fall in Series Finale to Chukars

Twin Falls, ID. - The Missoula PaddleHeads got off to a good start in the series finale with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Monday afternoon jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. It seemed that Missoula was primed to keep the momentum rolling coming off a pair of wins to begin the series. The Chukars would have over plans however as their offense would roll out to a big early inning lead that they would not give up in a 22-12 win.

The Chukars attack would score 16 runs over the course of the games first three innings on their way to a 16-4 advantage. Idaho Falls would tally 27 hits total in the game including 3 home runs, three triples, and 7 doubles. 6 batters in the Chukar order would finish with at least 3 hits in the game.

Despite the lopsided score, Missoula would continue to battle by putting runs on the board over each of the games final five innings. Zach Almond would enjoy his best game of the season at the plate finishing 4-for-5 with 3 driven in. Tristen Carranza also continued his recent run of success finishing 3-for-6 with a home run, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. The former New Mexico State Aggie has recorded at least two hits in each of the team's last four games.

After an off day on Tuesday, the PaddleHeads (7-2) will continue the six-game road trip on Wednesday evening opposite the Boise Hawks (3-6). The three-game series will mark the PaddleHeads only appearance at Memorial Stadium this season. Set to take the ball in game one of the series is Andy Toelken who will look to build on his last start after earning his first win of the season in his last outing on May 28 opposite the Chukars. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Listen to the game on ESPN 102.9 F.M. to hear all the action.

