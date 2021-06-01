Chukars Win Memorial Day Matchup 22-12

June 1, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







In what seems to be commonplace in the 2021 Pioneer League season, runs were aplenty in Monday's Memorial Day game at Melaleuca Field, as the Chukars avoided a three-game sweep with a 22-12 win. The early innings have been a consistent source of runs for Idaho Falls and they did it again in this game, scoring 7 runs in the 1st inning and another 7 runs in the 2nd inning.

Paddleheads SP Taylor Bloye was roughed up again by the Chukars, allowing 11 runs (8 earned) in 1+ innings of work, only four days after he allowed 7 runs (7 earned) in 2.0 innings to the Chukars in Missoula. The early scoring was provided by a few big hits, including a two-run double from C Daniel Martins-Molinari, a two-run double from CF Chuck Steele, and another two-run double from the newest Chukar, 1B Hunter Hisky. Hisky went 4 for 6 with 3 doubles, 3 runs, and 3 RBI in his second start for the Chukars.

SP Austin Dubsky pitched well through 5 innings for his first win of the season. He allowed 5 runs on 8 hits but only 1 run was earned due to errors. It almost looked as if Dubsky would not make it through 5 innings when, with 2 outs in the bottom of the 5th and the bases loaded, manager Billy Gardner came out to the mound to talk to his pitcher. After a quick talk on the mound, Gardner went back to the dugout without making a call to the bullpen. Dubsky was able to get the Paddleheads next batter, SS Sam Troyer, to fly out to end the inning.

The Chukars now start a six-game series on Wednesday with the Rocky Mountain Vibes to continue their nine-game homestand. The Vibes came into the Pioneer League in 2019 but did not play the Chukars in their championship-winning season. This year, the Vibes team will be made up of players from the Acereros de Monclova, a professional baseball team from Mexico.

Diamond Notes

- The Chukars hit three late home runs, two coming off the bat of 3B Bronson Butcher who entered into the ballgame for 3B Webb Little in the 3rd inning. Butcher hit a two-run shot in the 5th and followed that up with a solo homer in the 7th for his first two home runs of the year. Martins-Molinari added a three-run homer in the 7th for his first of the season.

- The Chukars end up winning two games of the six they played against Missoula in the last five days. They will only face Missoula three more times this season, all three of those games in the 1st half, when they host the Paddleheads from June 19-21.

- The Chukars made one roster move after the game, releasing RHP Alex Leach. Leach in 4 games this season pitched 5.0 innings, allowing 7 R (7 ER), 10 H, 5 BB, with 10 K. He had an ERA of 16.20.

- A full box score of the game can be found here: http://pointstreak.com/baseball/boxscore.html?gameid=559983

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.