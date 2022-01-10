2021-22 Theme Night Schedule Updated

We've updated our theme night schedule to finish off the 2021-22 Season! With the addition of Ranger to the organization, we've added a Canine Companion's night to raise awareness about their organization. Here's a look at the scheduled themes we have for the rest of the season.

*Themes are subject to change.

January 14 - Tampa Bay Lightning Night

January 15 - Military Appreciation Night sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union (Specialty Jerseys)

January 22 - Mardi Gras Night

February 4 - Canine Companion's Night

February 5 - Wiener Dog Race Night sponsored by Olive Branch Pet Hospital and Play N Stay Luxury Boarding

February 11 - First Responders Night (Specialty Jerseys)

February 12 - Military Appreciation Night sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union

February 27 - Maverick's Birthday (Specialty Jerseys)

March 11 - $5 Night & Teddy Bear Toss sponsored by Step One Automotive

March 12 - $5 Night & Teddy Bear Toss sponsored by Step One Automotive

March 25 - Hawaiian Night

March 26 - Big Brothers Big Sisters Night (Specialty Jerseys)

March 27 - Scout Day

April 1 - Nickelodeon Night Ft. Garfield sponsored by Mediacom (Specialty Jerseys)

April 2 - Military Appreciation Night sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union

