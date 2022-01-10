SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Vermilion County's Ryan Devine

Vermilion County's Ryan Devine has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 137, Evansville at Vermilion County, played on Friday, January 7.

Devine was assessed a match penalty under Rule 52.2, Slew-footing, at 8:54 of the third period.

Devine sat out Vermilion County's game against Knoxville on January 8 and will miss the Bobcats' game against Peoria on January 14.

