2020 Regular Season Schedule Announced

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce the release of the 2020 Texas League regular season schedule and subsequent home games to coincide with 2020 season tickets and mini packs going on sale to the public.

For the first time since 2015, the Naturals will begin play on the road as the season opener will be played in Corpus Christi on Thursday, April 9th. The Naturals will return to Springdale and play our 2020 Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 16th against the Corpus Christi (Double-A Houston Astros). The opening homestand is a seven game stand that features three against the Hooks before welcoming the RockHounds (Double-A Oakland A's) on Sunday, April 19th for the final four games.

The regular season schedule will once again consist of 140 games with 70 of those coming at Arvest Ballpark. The 2020 schedule will span across five months with the opener occurring in mid-April while the home finale will fall on Monday, August 31st.

The Naturals are home at Arvest Ballpark on the Fourth of July for the first time since the 2017 season as Northwest Arkansas will take on the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Seattle Mariners) on Saturday, July 4th. The three game series through Monday, July 6th will feature a post-game Fireworks Spectacular on July 4th and July 5th as we celebrate Independence Day Weekend.

The 2020 campaign will feature home games on or around 11 weekends throughout the summer. The weekend slate of games will be plentiful in May, July, and August as each of those months will include three weekend series. A total of 13 out of the 19 series played at Arvest ballpark will be against teams from the North Division as the Naturals will host the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) 18 times, the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis Cardinals) 14 times, and the Travelers 13 times.

Other special days of note next season would be the Naturals' annual Education Days that begin at 11:05 a.m. and include the games on Wednesday, April 22nd; Monday, May 4th; and Wednesday, May 13th. The Naturals will also host their annual Matinee Baseball Game at Arvest Ballpark with Summer Camp Day on Wednesday, June 17th with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

A PDF copy of the 2020 schedule is now available online at our website, www.nwanaturals.com. Fans can find the printable copy under the PROMOTIONS & SCHEDULE dropdown found near the top of the website. Stay tuned throughout the off-season for updates on all start times as well as the promotional calendar that will be released to the public in February of 2020.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, promotions, group options and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

