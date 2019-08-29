Drillers Power Seven Homers in Win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX - One day after launching five home runs, the Tulsa Drillers power surge continued on Thursday night against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The Drillers powered seven home runs on the night in a 14-9 victory, while claiming a 3-1 series win in downtown Amarillo. Tulsa finished the regular season 9-5 against the Sod Poodles.

The first Drillers long-ball came in the top of the second. After Omar Estevez drew a walk, Donovan Casey hit a towering fly ball that sailed over the left field wall, giving Tulsa a 2-0 lead.

With one out in the top of the fourth, Cody Thomas drove a ball off the batter's eye in dead centerfield. A couple batters later, Casey singled before Carlos Rincon gave the Drillers a 5-0 lead after turning on a ball and sending it well over the wall in left field.

An inning later, Jeter Downs continued to terrorize Amarillo pitching by lifting a ball deep to left field that just cleared the wall. All five of Downs' Double-A home runs have come against the Sod Poodles.

Amarillo came back with a run as a result of an error in the fifth, then added three more an inning later. With the bases loaded, Buddy Reed drove a ball to deep center and came within feet of a grand slam. But the ball hit the top of the wall for a bases-clearing double, cutting the Sod Poodles deficit to 6-4.

The Drillers added back-to-back homers in the top of the seventh. After Errol Robinson singled, Chris Parmelee crushed a ball over the back of the berm in right field for a two-run homer. Thomas followed with a solo home run that easily cleared the right field berm, his second of the night, extending the Drillers lead to 9-4.

Luis Torrens added a run for Amarillo with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth, but Tulsa added five more runs in the top of the ninth to put the game well out of reach in. With the bases loaded, Parmelee crushed a ball, this time over the left field wall, for a grand slam. It marked Parmelee's first multi-homer game of the season.

The Drillers went on to load the bases again in the ninth with Shea Spitzbarth at the plate. The relief pitcher got involved with the offense, hitting a ball deep enough to right field for a sacrifice fly. Spitzbarth's first career RBI extended the Drillers lead to 14-5.

Logan Salow relieved Spitzbarth in the bottom of the ninth to finish the game, but it did not come easy. Amarillo sent nine men to the plate in the inning. After two singles, three doubles and an error cut the deficit to 14-9 for the Sod Poodles, Salow struck out Reed to end the game.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*Parmelee's six RBI are a season-high for anyone on the Drillers. Thomas (April 17) and Zach Reks (May 7) each had five in a game.

*Thomas blasted his 22nd and 23rd home runs, moving him to top of the home run leaderboard in the Texas League.

*Luis Vasquez got the start on the mound for the Drillers in his first appearance since returning from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Vasquez allowed three hits and struck out five over three scoreless innings.

*Drew Avans relieved Vasquez in his first ever professional pitching appearance. The outfielder allowed a hit in a scoreless frame, and picked up the win.

*After 1.1 innings of relief, Yordy Cabrera departed the game with an apparent injury. He allowed three hits and was charged with three runs (two earned).

*Stetson Allie relieved Cabrera with the bases loaded in the fifth and surrendered the three-run double to Reed. Allie struck out three over 1.2 innings and hit 100 MPH on the radar gun.

*Spitzbarth surrendered one run, the Torrens homer, in his inning of work.

*The Arkansas Travelers were winners in Corpus Christi against the Hooks on Thursday, staying two games behind the Drillers in the second-half Texas League North Division race. With four games to play, the Drillers magic number to clinch the second-half title sits at three.

UP NEXT: Tulsa at Corpus Christi, Friday, August 30, 7:15 PM at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas. RHP JoJo Gray (3-2, 2.09 ERA) vs. RHP Bryan Abreu (6-2, 4.46 ERA).

