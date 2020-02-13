2020 Bobblehead Lineup, Jersey Auction Dates Announced

This week, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are unveiling their 2020 promotional calendar. Each day, a new group of promos will be revealed with individual tickets for those game dates becoming available the same day (online only). Today, the team announces some of its theme nights for the upcoming season.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are pleased to announce four bobblehead giveaways, four jersey auction dates and three cap raffles for the 2020 season. Tickets for each of these games are now available online!

The Scott Kingery Jet Pack bobblehead giveaway presented by Penn State Lehigh Valley will take place on Tuesday, April 28 as part of "Space Pigs" Night at Coca-Cola Park. The Aaron Nola Karate Kid Bobblehead presented by GIANT will be available Wednesday, May 13 during "Karate Kid" Night. The Larry Bowa bobblehead presented by St. Luke's University Health Network (Tuesday, June 2) and Mitch Williams bobblehead presented by Nazareth Pallet (June 25) will be given away on nights when the former Phillies visit Coca-Cola Park.

Each bobblehead will be presented to 3,000 guests 18-and-older on the day of the game. A four-game bobblehead plan, featuring tickets to each of these four games, is available HERE. Note that this plan does not guarantee receipt of each item.

Four jersey auctions dates have been announced for the 2020 season including our Denim jersey auction on Friday, May 22, and our Strike Out Cancer jersey auction on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Other jersey auctions (themes still TBA) are scheduled for Saturday, May 2 and Wednesday, June 17.

Game-worn Fastnacht caps will be raffled off Saturday, June 6. Other caps to be raffled off include a Patriotic cap on Friday, July 3 and an LGBT Pride cap on Thursday, July 16.

The 2020 IronPigs season is the team's 13th at Coca-Cola Park. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook.

The 2020 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

