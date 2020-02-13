All-Star Mini-Plans on Sale Now

February 13, 2020 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA - As the eyes of baseball return to Moosic this year when Triple-A Baseball's top players hit NEPA, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are offering All-Star mini-plans that get you the best games of the 2020 season and great options to take in this summer's premier event.

The All-Star mini-plans include five regular season home games, a ticket to the 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game on July 15, presented by Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau, a commemorative All-Star ticket and a commemorative pint glass. Plans start at $55 for a lawn seat package or upgrade to a bleacher seat for an additional five dollars. Secure a field reserved All-Star mini-plan for only $70 per seat.

The RailRiders are offering three versions of the All-Star mini-plan with prime dates for the regular season in addition to a seat at the 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game.

Opening Day is April 9 and the Keystone Mid Summer Classic, presented by Norwegian Cruise Line, takes over PNC Field in July. The Celebrity Softball Game and Triple-A Home Run Derby, presented by PNC Bank, are set for Tuesday, July 14, while the All-Star Fanfest, courtesy of Zebra Pens, and the Triple-A All-Star Game are on July 15.

Group options are available for both dates of the Keystone Mid Summer Classic, with opportunities starting at $25 per person for one day or $40 to experience both dates of the summer showcase. Exclusive group plans are also available for youth sports teams and summer camps.

Contact an account executive at PNC Field by calling (570) 969-BALL to see what option best fits your needs. Mini-plan dates and packages are also available online at swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.