Bats Announce 2020 Promo Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats have unveiled their exciting slate of promotions for the upcoming 2020 baseball season at Louisville Slugger Field. The promo-packed schedule features 36 special-event and theme nights, 10 premium giveaway games, including two bobbleheads, a team-record 17 postgame fireworks shows and four live entertainment acts from nationally renowned performers.

20 FOR 20

The Bats will be celebrating the "Year of the Fan" throughout the season with the "20 For 20" campaign. The promotion is geared to drive fan engagement through 20 unique opportunities during the 2020 baseball season. As part of the Year of the Fan, fans will have the chance to make their voices heard by participating in these fun opportunities with their hometown baseball team.

The Bats' 20 For 20 campaign is already officially underway and is highlighted by promotions such as winning season tickets, concocting a signature food item for Bats concessions, designing a custom jersey for the Bats players to wear this season and voting on the 20 greatest players in Bats history.

THEME NIGHTS

Back by popular demand, the Bats will again become the Louisville Mashers for three games during the 2020 season (May 23, July 10 and Sept. 6). The trio of contests will feature specialty uniforms, limited-edition merchandise in the team store and a bourbon bar on the concourse.

"MICHAEL!" Louisville Slugger Field becomes a de facto Dunder Mifflin office for the team's first ever Office Night on Thursday, July 30. Fans are invited to participate in Office-themed trivia and sign up for the "Office Olympics," which will take place on the field between innings with a variety of contests.

Choose your wizarding house, cast spells with the guidance of the Bats' PA announcer, play Quidditch and watch baseball during the Bats' Wizarding Night on Saturday, Aug. 15. Bring your capes and wizarding robes and treat yourself to a Butterbeer for this evening full of magical fun.

Visit Bikini Bottom as the Bats don SpongeBob-themed jerseys for the first of two Nickelodeon Nights on Saturday, July 11. Following the festivities of the first game, the Louisville Bats will host a Paw Patrol-inspired Nickelodeon Night on Saturday, Aug. 1.

POSTGAME FIREWORKS SHOWS

The Bats are making Fridays and Saturdays bigger and better than ever by treating fans to a team-record 17 postgame fireworks shows throughout the 2020 season. Each Friday, Saturday and Sunday home game from June through August will include a pyrotechnics display following the conclusion of the regularly scheduled Bats contest. Fans can also vote on the music played during each show as part of team's "Year of the Fan" season-long promotion.

GIVEAWAYS/BOBBLEHEADS

Fans will rarely go home empty-handed from a Bats game this year as the team is set to feature a variety of great giveaways in 2020. The promo slate features a magnet schedule giveaway, Mashers-themed items, Kids hats, Aristides Aquino bobble-arm giveaway, team photo and a replica of the original Louisville Cardinals stadium. As part of the pair of scheduled bobblehead giveaways, fans can also vote between three possible choices for a bobblehead to be given out free on June 5. Available choices include Deion Sanders, Buddy Bat and Corky Miller. CLICK HERE to vote on the bobblehead giveaway.

ENTERTAINMENT ACTS

The 2020 class of live entertainers at Louisville Slugger Field features the return of several fan-favorite acts from over the years at the ballpark. Bring the whole family out for an entire weekend of performances from Birdzerk (May 22), the Zooperstars! (May 23) and Chicago Boyz (May 24). The world-famous Red Panda will also bring her amazing performance to Louisville Slugger Field on Aug. 1.

WEEKNIGHT PROMOS

Each weeknight at the ballpark features a recurring promotion in addition to all the specially-scheduled events throughout the season. The nightly slate of promotions include Meijer Mondays (discounted tickets with receipt from Meijer), $1 Menu Tuesdays (hot dogs, popcorn, chips and Pepsi each available for $1), Whiskey Wednesday ($2 whiskey cocktails) and Thirsty Thursday ($2 Domestic Draft Beer).

TICKET MEMBERSHIPS ON SALE NOW

Don't miss a moment of the action for the 2020 season! Ticket memberships are on sale now and can be purchased for just $77 at batsbaseball.com or by calling the Bats' Ticket Office at (855) 228-8497. Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

