Safety Netting to be Extended at Fifth Third Field

The Toledo Mud Hens announced they will extend fan safety netting down both foul lines at Fifth Third Field, while also raising its height behind home plate.

The new netting will extend approximately 250 feet from its previous end point down each field line to the foul poles, now including all the ballpark's seating areas from Sections 101 to 119 and 201 to 219.

"Our mission is to create a fanatical experience for every person who visits Fifth Third Field," said Erik Ibsen, Toledo Mud Hens general manager. "Expanding the netting will give our fans an added level of comfort to enjoy all facets of a Mud Hens game with their family and friends."

The increase of netting builds upon the extension the Mud Hens made at the beginning of the 2016 baseball season, when it extended the safety netting approximately 40 feet along the first and third baselines.

In taking great care and mindful engineering to minimize visual impact, the Mud Hens have chosen to use a lighter gauge net down the sidelines to aid in visibility through the net. The design also maintains an area for player-fan interactions on the home plate side of each dugout.

An installation start date is currently being finalized with the intent to have it completed in time for the Mud Hens' scheduled 2020 home opener on Thursday, April 16 vs. the Indianapolis Indians.

