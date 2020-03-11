2019 All-Star Stem Re-Signs with Rockers

March 11, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







High Point Rockers pitcher Craig Stem

(High Point Rockers) High Point Rockers pitcher Craig Stem(High Point Rockers)

High Point, N.C. - Craig Stem has re-signed with the High Point Rockers for 2020. A 2019 All-Star with Southern Maryland, he joined High Point in September, helping them secure a playoff berth.

A member of the Blue Crabs to begin the year, Stem was named an All-Star after posting a 4-3 record with a 2.74 ERA in 12 starts, including 2 complete games. Following a stint with Leon of the Mexican League, Stem joined the Rockers for the final month of the season. Making 4 starts, he compiled a 1-2 record with a 3.33 ERA. Manager Jamie Keefe recognized how much his addition meant to the team: "Stem was a great addition down the stretch as we were running on fumes into September."

In his first appearance as a Rocker, he faced his former Southern Maryland teammates, striking out 9 and allowing a single run in 4.2 innings of work.Historically not a strikeout pitcher, he recorded 28 K's in 24 innings while wearing a Rockers' uniform. Handed the ball for Game 2 of the Atlantic League Division Series, Stem took the loss but battled his way into the 6th inning.

All told, Stem will be entering his 5th season of Atlantic League play. He has recorded a 17-24 record and a 3.98 ERA. After beginning his career as a reliever, he will begin his age 30-season as a member of the Rockers' rotation. Last season was the first in which he was used exclusively as a starter (excluding his stint in the Mexican League), and with that under his belt, Keefe says he is "looking for a huge year from Stem in 2020."

The Rockers begin the 2020 campaign at home against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Thursday, April 30th. Season Tickets, including half-season and partial season plans, as well as Group Outings are currently on sale with single game tickets being made available at a later date. For more information on how to get your seats for the Triad's premier baseball experience, call (336) 888-1000 or visit www.HighPointRockers.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.