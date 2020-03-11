Skeeters Sign Former Major Leaguer Alexi Amarista and OF Barrett Barnes

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they've signed outfielder and Sugar Land native Barrett Barnes as well as former Major League infielder/outfielder Alexi Amarista.

Amarista, 30, was selected by the Skeeters in the dispersal draft for the New Britain Bees earlier this offseason. He appeared in 56 games with the Bees last season and hit .270/.321/.473 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs.

A veteran of seven Major League seasons, Amarista made his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2011. He appeared with the Angels from 2011-12, the San Diego Padres from 2012-16 and the Colorado Rockies in '17. He appeared in more than 145 games for the Padres in each of the 2013 and '14 seasons and matched his career-high of five home runs from the 2012-14 seasons. Amarista appeared at every position except catcher and first base throughout his Major League career.

In 2013, Amarista ranked third out of National League outfielders in range factor per nine innings (2.67). In 2015, he ranked fifth out of N.L. shortstops in range factor per nine innings (4.58). Over his 14 professional seasons, Amarista has hit .278/.332/.400 with 90 home runs and 682 RBIs in 1,777 games.

Barnes, 28, re-joins the Skeeters after spending the 2019 season within the New York Mets minor league system. Barnes appeared in 98 games with Double-A Binghamton and matched his career-high of 12 home runs, originally set with the Skeeters in 2018. While with the Skeeters in '18, Barnes hit .243/.393/.393 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs (both career-highs at the time) while also stealing 24 bases.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Barnes in the first round (45th overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech. He played at the prep level with Fort Bend Austin High School in Sugar Land. Barnes spent six seasons in the Pirates system, reaching as high as the Triple-A level. He was voted a Pirates MiLB.com Organizational All-Star in 2016 after hitting .306/.377/.477 in 124 games with Double-A Altoona. Prior to the 2013 season, Barnes was ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Pirates organization, per MLB Pipeline.

Over eight seasons at the professional level, Barnes has hit .262/.368/.416 with 55 home runs and 255 RBIs in 563 games. He's made 288 of his professional career appearances in left field.

The Skeeters, two-time winners of the Atlantic League Championship, begin their ninth season of play in the Atlantic League at Constellation Field on April 30.

