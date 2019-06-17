2019/2020 FPHL Schedule Released

Danville, IL - The Federal Hockey League has unveiled the 2019 - 20 season schedule for 10 teams. The Danville Dashers, going into their eighth season will start their season away in Michigan on October 25. The Dashers home opener will be on November 1 against the Danbury Hat Tricks. The season will conclude with the Dashers at Columbus, GA.

Diane Short, General Manager - "We are very excited that the schedule is done, now we can really get down to finalizing some major promotional nights. Kudos to the scheduling committee, this was not an easy task especially with adding four new markets."

Danville will be hosting games on nights not typically done here, Thanksgiving Eve and New Years Eve. Michigan will be making their first appearance at the Palmer Arena on November 27. The Dashers are planning a fantastic New Years Eve party, come and party with them as they take on the Mentor Ice Breakers.

Season and group tickets are on sale now by calling 217-213-8939.

