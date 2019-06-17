2019-2020 Season Schedule Release

June 17, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The Prowlers are proud to be entering their 5th season in the FHL. The 2019-20 season will open on October 25th, 2019 for all teams. The team will start this campaign on the road in Danbury, followed by a weekend trip to Watertown. The home opener in Port Huron will take place November 8th, as the Prowlers will take on one of the new expansion teams the Columbus River Dragons. For more schedule details and start times stay tuned to www.PHProwlers.com and www.Federalhockey.com

2019-20 Season tickets are on sale now!!!

Please contact the McMorran Box office at (810) 985-6166 for more details!

