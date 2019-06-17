Danbury Hat Tricks Announce Game Schedule

The Danbury Hat Tricks, proud members of the Federal Professional Hockey League have announced their 2019-20 season game schedule. The club will play 56 games with 30 at home and 26 on the road.

The puck drops for the season opening weekend Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th when the Hat Tricks host the Port Huron Prowlers in a two games series in Danbury.

The FPHL schedule breaks down with 15-Saturday's, 13-Friday's, and 2-Thursdays. Delaware will come to Danbury 6-times, with Elmira & Watertown coming 5-each. Port Huron and Carolina will each venture to the Hat City 3x's with Danville, Mentor, Columbus and Michigan coming two each.

The monthly home schedule breaks down as follows. There will be 2-home games in October, 4-home in November, 5-December, 5-January, 5-February, 7-March, & 2-April.

All home games times for the Danbury Hat Tricks are 7 PM.

Individual game tickets will be going on sale in July on the team website at danburyhattricks.com

Season ticket packages are currently available at $290 for adults & $185 for kids under 12 years old. 10-packs are available at $110.

For further information, contact Herm Sorcher at 203-794-1704 or email hermsorcher@gmail.com

For further information on the Danbury Hat Tricks - check out danburyhattricks.com.

