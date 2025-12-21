12.20.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on December 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
Allison Pantuso scored her second goal of the season before Chioma Ubogagu equalized from a free kick and Rylee Foster denied a penalty as Dallas Trinity FC and Lexington SC end in a 1-1 draw.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 20, 2025
- Dallas Trinity FC Draws, 1-1, Against Lexington SC - Dallas Trinity FC
- Spokane Zephyr FC Ends 2025 with Dominant 3-1 Win Over Fort Lauderdale - Spokane Zephyr FC
- Sporting JAX Downs Tampa Bay, Jumps to Top of Table - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Dallas Trinity FC Draws 1-1 against Lexington SC - Dallas Trinity FC
- DC Power FC Secures Clean Sheet and a Point in Fall Season Finale - DC Power FC
- Carolina Ascent, DC Power FC Ends Scoreless - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.