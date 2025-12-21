GSL Dallas Trinity FC

12.20.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on December 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Allison Pantuso scored her second goal of the season before Chioma Ubogagu equalized from a free kick and Rylee Foster denied a penalty as Dallas Trinity FC and Lexington SC end in a 1-1 draw.

