12.20.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on December 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Allison Pantuso scored her second goal of the season before Chioma Ubogagu equalized from a free kick and Rylee Foster denied a penalty as Dallas Trinity FC and Lexington SC end in a 1-1 draw.







