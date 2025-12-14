12.13.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights
Published on December 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video
Catherine Zimmerman recorded a brace and Hope Breslin netted her second of the season as Brooklyn FC closed out its fall campaign with a 3-0 win over Tampa Bay Sun FC.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 13, 2025
- Sporting JAX Claws Back Late to Grab Point Against Fort Lauderdale United FC - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Carolina Ascent Drops Road Affair to Dallas Trinity, 1-0 - Carolina Ascent FC
- Dallas Trinity FC Defeats Carolina Ascent FC, 1-0 - Dallas Trinity FC
- DC Power FC Comes Away with 2-2 Draw against Lexington SC - DC Power FC
- Lexington SC Women Play To 2-2 Draw Vs. DC Power FC, Extend Unbeaten Streak To 14 Matches - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.