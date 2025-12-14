12.13.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights

Published on December 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video







Catherine Zimmerman recorded a brace and Hope Breslin netted her second of the season as Brooklyn FC closed out its fall campaign with a 3-0 win over Tampa Bay Sun FC.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.