11.8.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 8, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC ended its nine-match winless streak and recorded its first clean sheet of the season after Leah Scarpelli scored in the second half for a 1-0 win against DC Power FC.







