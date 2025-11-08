11.8.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 8, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC ended its nine-match winless streak and recorded its first clean sheet of the season after Leah Scarpelli scored in the second half for a 1-0 win against DC Power FC.
