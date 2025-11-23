11.22.2025: Sporting JAX vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video
Paige Kenton recorded a goal and assist and Ashlyn Puerta scored her tenth goal of the season in Sporting JAX's 2-0 win against Fort Lauderdale United FC in the inaugural meeting for the two sides.
