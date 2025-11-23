11.22.2025: Sporting JAX vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video







Paige Kenton recorded a goal and assist and Ashlyn Puerta scored her tenth goal of the season in Sporting JAX's 2-0 win against Fort Lauderdale United FC in the inaugural meeting for the two sides.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.