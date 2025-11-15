11.15.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on November 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







McKenzie Weinert records a goal and assist in the 2-0 win against Brooklyn FC as Lexington SC ties the Gainbridge Super League record with 11 consecutive matches without a loss.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 15, 2025

