11.15.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on November 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
McKenzie Weinert records a goal and assist in the 2-0 win against Brooklyn FC as Lexington SC ties the Gainbridge Super League record with 11 consecutive matches without a loss.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 15, 2025
- Lexington Women Tie League Record For Longest Unbeaten Streak With 2-0 Over Brooklyn - Lexington Sporting Club
- League-Leading Lexington SC Beats Brooklyn FC Women 0-2 - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- League-Leading Lexington SC Beats Brooklyn FC Women 0-2
- Brooklyn FC Updates Kickoff Times for November 15 and November 22 Home Matches
- Brooklyn FC and Brooklyn City F.C. Unite to Build Borough-Wide Women's Football Pathway
- Scarpelli Scores Winner as Brooklyn FC Secures First Win Since August
- Rebecca Cooke Named to Gainbridge Super League October Team of the Month; Leah Scarpelli Earns Bench Spot and Goal of the Month Nomination