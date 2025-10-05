10.4.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on October 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Samuel Careaga scored early in the second half to lift Hartford Athletic to its first trophy in club history with a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Final at Heart Health Park.

Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.