USL1 Fort Wayne FC

06.17.2026: Forward Madison FC vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video


Joshua Bolma and Ryan Becher traded goals on opposite sides of halftime as Forward Madison FC and Fort Wayne FC played to a 1-1 draw in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs Wednesday night at Breese Stevens Field.

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