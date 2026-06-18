06.17.2026: Forward Madison FC vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video







Joshua Bolma and Ryan Becher traded goals on opposite sides of halftime as Forward Madison FC and Fort Wayne FC played to a 1-1 draw in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs Wednesday night at Breese Stevens Field.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2026

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