06.17.2026: Forward Madison FC vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights
Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Joshua Bolma and Ryan Becher traded goals on opposite sides of halftime as Forward Madison FC and Fort Wayne FC played to a 1-1 draw in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs Wednesday night at Breese Stevens Field.
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United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2026
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