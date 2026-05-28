05.27.2026: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Noah Dollenmayer and Diego Abitia scored second-half goals to lead El Paso Locomotive FC to a 2-0 victory against AV ALTA FC in Group 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Wednesday night at Southwest University Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 28, 2026

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