05.23.2026: Union Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Sergio Ors Navarro and Allen Gavilanes found the back of the net for Union Omaha in the second half as the Owls took down Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 2-0 to stay on top of the USL League One table from Morrison Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 23, 2026

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