05.23.2026: Charlotte Independence vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Goals by Luis Álvarez, Christy Manzinga, and Miles Lyons erased Stephen Annor Gyamfi's 14th-minute goal as the Charlotte Independence defeated Forward Madison FC 3-1 on Saturday night at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 23, 2026

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