05.23.2026: Charlotte Independence vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Goals by Luis Álvarez, Christy Manzinga, and Miles Lyons erased Stephen Annor Gyamfi's 14th-minute goal as the Charlotte Independence defeated Forward Madison FC 3-1 on Saturday night at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews.
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