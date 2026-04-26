04.25.2026: Westchester SC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







Westchester SC and Portland Hearts of Pine finished level at 2-2 through regulation at the Stadium at Memorial Field with Westchester winning 5-4 on penalty kicks thanks to two stops by Andrew Hammersley to earn the extra point for the home side in Group 5 play of the opening round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 25, 2026

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