Otters Down Grizzlies 1-0 Behind Ackerman

News Release

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Behind seven scoreless innings from starter Hunter Ackerman, the Evansville Otters beat the Gateway Grizzlies 1-0 Wednesday afternoon in front of 1,855 at Bosse Field on Texas Roadhouse Day Camp Day.

The game was a classic pitchers' duel between Ackerman and Gateway's Alec Kisena.

Both offenses were scoreless through six innings before the Otters broke through with the game's only run in the bottom of the seventh.

The Grizzlies began the frame by going to the bullpen, as Chad Gendron came on in relief of Kisena.

Christopher Riopedre hit a single to lead off and advanced to second on a Gendron balk. Kolten Yamaguchi followed by being hit by a pitch, forcing the Grizzlies to make another pitching change.

With Michael Elwood on the mound, Evansville used John Schultz as a pinch-hitter and after a passed ball moved both runners into scoring position, Schultz's sacrifice fly scored Riopedre to give Evansville a 1-0 lead.

Ackerman earned his fourth win of the season as he posted six strikeouts. He allowed three hits and a walk.

Holding on to the lead wasn't easy over the final two innings with the Otters' bullpen dealing with runners on base.

Kyano Cummings recorded two strikeouts in the eighth to strand the bases loaded after coming into the game with two runners already on base.

Randy McCurry pitched the ninth, picking up his eighth save of the season.

The Otters will have the opportunity to sweep Gateway in the series finale Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Thursday is Hoosier Lottery Night and a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday. Plus, 1,000 fans 18 and older will receive a Hoosier Lottery scratch-off and fans are encouraged to stay in their seats for a postgame fireworks show.

Tickets for Thursday are still available by going to evansvilleotters.com or calling 812-435-8686.

Fans can listen live on 91.5 FM WUEV and watch on the Otters Digital Network. Lucas Corley (play-by-play) and Bill McKeon (analysis) along with Preston Leinenbach will provide coverage

