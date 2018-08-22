Clint Coulter Promoted to AAA, Zach Davies Assigned to Shuckers on Rehab

BILOXI, MS - In a series of roster moves announced by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Clint Coulter has been promoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs and Weston Wilson has been added to the Shuckers roster from High-A Carolina. RHP Zach Davies has also been assigned to the Shuckers on Major League rehab and will start on Wednesday night, while RHP Matt Albers has completed his Major League rehab assignment.

Coulter earns his first promotion to Triple-A after spending parts of the last three seasons with the Shuckers. A first-round pick by the Brewers in 2012, Coulter hit .256 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 78 games in Biloxi this season. He delivered some of the biggest hits of the season for the Shuckers, including a go-ahead home run against the Montgomery Biscuits on May 11 and, most recently, a go-ahead, three-run homer against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Monday. During the month of August, Coulter hit .313 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 RBI in 20 games, leading the Shuckers in homers and RBI.

In a corresponding roster move, Weston Wilson has been added to the Shuckers roster from High-A Carolina. This season with the Mudcats, Wilson hit .274 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 62 RBI in 105 games. A 17th round pick by the Brewers in 2016, Wilson was named the Carolina League Player of the Month in July after slashing .436/.481/.681 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 RBI. The 23-year-old split time defensively this season between the infield and outfield, logging 38 games at first and 34 in the outfield.

Additionally, RHP Zach Davies has been assigned to the Shuckers on Major League rehab. Davies is scheduled to start for the Shuckers on Wednesday night following a rehab outing for the Sky Sox on August 16. This will be Davies' second appearance with the Shuckers, after starting for Biloxi on August 11 against the Tennessee Smokies. RHP Matt Albers also completed his Major League rehab assignment and was taken off the disabled list by the Brewers.

The Shuckers continue a five-game series with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday night with a 6:35 PM first pitch at MGM Park. On All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday, fans can purchase a ticket to the Community Bank Terrace and access to the Shuckers buffet for just $20.

