Ziegler Dazzles as 'Clones Fall in Extras

April 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - RHP Calvin Ziegler impressed in his season debut, but the Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 1-0, in 10 innings from Frawley Stadium on Sunday afternoon to conclude the first series of 2024.

The loss drops Brooklyn to 0-3 on the young season, as Wilmington scratched across the game's only run in the bottom of the 10th, courtesy of a sacrifice fly from LF Jared McKenzie.

That said, Ziegler was impressive in his first pro-ball appearance since September 9, 2023 - logging four hitless frames, while punching out nine of the 12 outs he recorded.

Beyond Ziegler, the Brooklyn bullpen was firing on all cylinders through 5.2 frames of work, as RHP Josh Hejka, RHP Dakota Hawkins and RHP Joshua Cornielly combined to allow only one run during that span. The trio of relievers surrendered just 3 hits, while registering nine strikeouts.

The 'Clones did not have much to counter with offensively, as Gilbert Gomez's crew was shutout on just three hits. RF Stanley Consuegra paved the way offensively with a pair of singles in the loss - good for his second multi-hit game of the season.

Brooklyn returns to action on Tuesday night in the 2024 home opener against the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. First pitch from Coney Island is set for 7:00. Probable starters are yet to be announced by each squad.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.