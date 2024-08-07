Zephyr FC Announces Theme Nights for Historic Inaugural Season

Spokane has always had a special place in its heart for soccer. USL Spokane's men's side, Spokane Velocity FC, awakened the dormant soccer spirit within the city when the club debuted in front of a sold-out crowd in March.

The passion for soccer has continued to soar in Spokane since, and the professional women's team, Spokane Zephyr FC, look to take the sport to a new level on Aug. 17 when they debut against Fort Lauderdale in the inaugural season of the USL Super League.

The match will not only be the first women's professional soccer match in Spokane, but will be the first women's professional sport in the city.

"If you look at Spokane right now and want to watch women's sports, there is collegiate, but there is no professional women's sports," said Katie Harnetiaux, President of USL Spokane and principal of Aequus Sports. "So this gives women's sports fans the highest level of sports to watch in Spokane."

Despite being a sporting town - home of Bloomsday, Hoopfest and the Gonzaga Bulldogs - Spokane is not known for its first-division professional sports. The introduction of Zephyr demonstrates Spokane's readiness to compete with top-market cities throughout the U.S.

"The fact that Spokane stood out above and beyond all of the typical franchise cities and was able to pull this off in its first inaugural year of the USL Super League makes me feel incredibly proud and have a sense of pride, considering I am from Spokane," Harniteaux said.

The home opener, just under two weeks away, will welcome all girls youth soccer teams in the Spokane region for a ceremony on the pitch of ONE Spokane Stadium right before kickoff.

One of the groups participating, 90+ project, uses soccer to promote sportsmanship, develop character, and enable youth to reach their fullest potential. It's open to all regardless of ability to pay.

"I think it's really powerful to be part of the first professional women's soccer team in Spokane, and for our players to get to be on the pitch with the Zephyr players is really special," said 90+ project administrator Mackenzie Sherstad. "For our youth players to be able to look up and see women that are playing this sport and giving back to their community allows them to see themselves in the shoes of the Zephyr players, which is really important for young girls' inspiration.

On top of the pregame ceremony, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive limited Zephyr Home Opener bracelets. A photobooth will be on the stadium concourse with fun props to help family and friends capture this historic day. Additionally, a DJ will crank up the pre-match tunes. Following the match, a commemorative drone photo of the historic kickoff will be available to a limited number of fans at the team store in Davenport's Grand hotel.

Throughout the season, Zephyr home matches will feature themes, and a word to define that theme; sub-themes will enhance the game day experience.

The home opener on Aug. 17 will feature an "authentic" match theme, with a sub-theme of "Zephyr Homecoming." The respective themes for the rest of the season are listed below:

Sept. 8 v. Brooklyn FC: : "Tenacious" with Hispanic Heritage Night

Sept. 15 v. Carolina Ascent FC: "Brilliant" with STEM group

Sept. 22 v. DC Power FC: "Fierce" with Hero Night

Oct. 6 v. Dallas Trinity FC: "Brave" with Breast Cancer Awareness Night

Oct. 13 v. Lexington Sporting Club: "United" with Pride Night

Oct. 27 v. Tampa Bay Sun FC: "Confident" with Halloween/Fan Appreciation Night

The excitement continues to build with the home opener approaching, and Zephyr will have the soccer community of Spokane rocking when they take on Fort Lauderdale on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. The game will be streamed on Peacock TV.

