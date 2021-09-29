Zack Greinke Scheduled to Make Rehab Appearance with Skeeters on Thursday

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Houston Astros announced Wednesday that right-hander Zack Greinke is scheduled to make an MLB Rehab Assignment appearance with the Sugar Land Skeeters during their Thursday game vs. the Round Rock Express at Constellation Field. First pitch for Thursday's game is at 7:05 p.m.

Greinke has been on the 10-Day Injured List since Sept. 21 with neck soreness. He's gone 11-6 with a 4.11 ERA (77 ER/168.2 IP) in a team-high 29 starts this season, also logging a team-high 15 quality starts.

The Astros acquired Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 31, 2019. He's been selected to six All-Star Games, received six Gold Gloves, won two ERA titles and has won an American League Cy Young Award through his 18-year Major League career. He leads all active MLB players in starts (488) and is second in strikeouts (2,803).

