Aces Notes

First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is slated 6:05 p.m. PT.

Bad Boys for Life:

- Cooper Hummel jumped out to a three-game multi-hit streak following his 2-for-4 performance on Monday, recording a game-winning two-run homer. In 20 appearances this month, Hummel has put forth a .474/.522/.829 slash line with two triples, five homers, eight doubles, 26 RBIs and 28 runs scored. The Aces' outfielder has also logged 15 multi-hit contests in September.

- Alek Thomas increased his hitting to 12 games in Monday's contest, going 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a solo homer. The 21-year-old has put forth a .491/.550/.962 slash line with 26 base knocks, 12 extra-base hits and 16 runs scored.

- Thomas joined Hummel, Drew Ellis and Jake Hager as the only players to record a home run over the last five games, racking up $200 for District 1 Little League in Northern Nevada.

- Andrew Young increased his hitting streak to seven games since returning to Reno, recording a leadoff double in the fourth frame against the Isotopes. Over the last seven contests, the Aces' infielder has put forth a 13-for-31 showing with seven extra-base hits, 13 RBIs and five runs scored.

Black Hawk Down:

- Drew Ellis has been the Aces' best hitter against Las Vegas this season, boasting a .321/.433/.641 slash line with eight doubles, five homers, 23 runs scored and 16 RBIs. The Aces' third baseman has registered a multi-hit contest in 11 of his 22 appearances versus the Aviators. Ellis has been a consistent hitters since his return on Sept. 10, slashing .333/.429/.850 with eight doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

- Juniel Querecuto has been electric at the dish in September, slashing .352/.404/.636 with 24 runs scored and 27 RBIs. The 29-year-old rode a season-high 17-game hitting streak from Sept. 6 through Sept. 26, posting a .388 with 26 base knocks, 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

- Querecuto, with the Aces alone, has recorded 299 base knocks in his three seasons, ranking seventh all-time behind Mike Freeman with 301. With two more base knocks he will reach the 400-mark for MiLB's highest level. The veteran infielder played in his 400th career game in Triple-A on Sept. 27.

- As a team, Reno rides a 15-9 record against the Aviators heading into the final five games, slashing .323/.391/.558 with 60 doubles, 10 triples and 42 home runs in 24 contests.

- Taylor Clarke, Stefan Crichton, Brandyn Sittinger, Ty Tice and Jordan Weems are the only relievers to not allow a hit versus the team from Summerlin. The group of five have combined for nine strikeouts over eight innings of work in their eight appearances.

Deliver Us From Evil:

- Justin Vernia will look to bounce back after a rough start against Salt Lake on Sept. 20. The right-hander holds a 5-6 record through three levels in 2021, holding a 6.92 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 79.1 innings of action.

Las Vegas' Homer Bailey will make his second start against Reno and 13th with the Aviators when he toes the slab on Thursday. In his outing on Sept. 12, the right-hander suffered the loss by allowing seven runs on eight hits through five innings of work. The veteran arm has lost all four starts in September, allowing 22 earned runs on 26 hits in 16 innings of work to hold a 12.38 ERA.

- Jesus Liranzo tossed his seventh-straight and 13th scoreless relief performance with Reno out of the bullpen with his second save on Sunday. The right-hander tossed one inning and retired three of the four batters he faced. In his 15 outings since the start of August, the Aces' reliever has registered 21 strikeouts and a 1.62 ERA in 16.2 innings of work.

- Clarke has looked sharp in his seven appearances with Reno this season, striking out eight batters and allowing just two unearned runs on six hits in seven innings of work. The Aces' reliever has held his opponent to a .250 batting average over the seven-game stretch.

- Mitchell Stumpo has been a solid option for Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since his promotion to Triple-A earlier this month. The right-hander has made six appearances for Reno, boasting a 1.50 ERA and four strikeouts in six innings of work. The opposition is batting .167 against Stumpo, registering three hits in 19 at-bats.

The Amazing Race:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .294 batting average, .518 slugging percentage, .892 OPS and 870 runs scored. The team from Northern Nevada is one of two MiLB teams with at least 800 tallies (Rancho Cucamonga, 810). The Biggest Little City's squad has recorded a MiLB-leading 1272 hits, leading Las Vegas by 71 hits (1201). The Aces are tied or out-hitting 18 of the 30 MLB teams (8 AL, 10 NL), including Arizona, in 30 fewer games.

- Blake Lalli's club paces Triple-A with a .311/.392/.537 slash line, 303 runs scored, 431 hits, 65 home runs, 82 doubles and 18 triples after the sixth frame.

- The Aces have mounted 21 comebacks this season, boasting a 14-7 record in contests it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

- The Biggest Little City's team has put forth a 17-3 record when its starter tosses at least six innings of work.

- The Aces have scored at least 10 runs in 27 contests this season, holding a 23-4 record in such games.

- Reno will look to bounce back from its 1-4 record against Albuquerque in the first half of the Final Stretch when Las Vegas comes to town tonight.

