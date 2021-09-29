Skeeters Host Round Rock for Final Home Series of 2021

September 29, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters open their final home series of the 2021 season at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday at Constellation Field, beginning a five-game set against the Round Rock Express.

Tickets for the Skeeters' final games of the season can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.

The Skeeters and Express continue to join the rest of Triple A in the Triple A Final Stretch, with the Skeeters 2-3 and the Express 3-2 through the first five games. As part of the Triple A Final Stretch, every home run the Skeeters hit through their final five games will result in a $50 donation to Sugar Land Little League. The Skeeters have hit six home runs through their first five Triple A Final Stretch games.

Below is a breakdown of promotions and events set to take place during the Skeeters' upcoming homestand:

7:05 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29

Youth Jersey Ticket Giveaway - Kids (12-and-under) who show up to Constellation Field in a youth sports jersey will receive a free ticket to Wednesday's game

Black Bear Diner Pop-Up Event -- The Skeeters' Swat Team will be at Black Bear Diner in Sugar Land (13590 University Blvd.) from 12-1 p.m., giving fans the opportunity to win prizes, tickets and more.

7:05 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30

Teacher Appreciation Night - Teachers can receive a free ticket to Thursday's game by presenting their teacher ID at the Regions Bank Ticket Office near the main gate at Constellation Field. Teachers can also redeem a free ticket before heading to the game by visiting the following link and confirming their teacher email: https://bit.ly/3m6kaII

Hops & Hot Dogs - Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs as well as $2 domestic drafts and sodas.

Rudy's Pop-Up Event -- The Skeeters' Swat Team will be at Rudy's in Sugar Land (20500 Southwest Fwy) from 12-1 p.m., giving fans the opportunity to win prizes, tickets and more.

7:05 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1

Fireworks Friday (presented by Victory Solar) -The Skeeters will be cap off Friday's game with their postgame fireworks show of 2021.

Sugar Land City Hall Replica Giveaway (presented by Republic Services) - The Skeeters will be giving away Sugar Land City Hall replica figurines to the first 1,500 fans in attendance.

HEB Pop-Up Event -- The Skeeters' Swat Team will be at HEB in Sugar Land (530 Hwy 6) from 12-1 p.m., giving fans the opportunity to win prizes, tickets and more.

6:05 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2

Jose Altuve Replica Jersey Giveaway - The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a replica throwback Jose Altuve Houston Astros jersey.

2:05 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3

Fan Appreciation Day - For their final home game of the 2021 season, the Skeeters will be giving various bobbleheads, jerseys, koozies, water bottles and more to fans as they enter the gates.

Sunday Funday - Kids get to run the bases following every Sunday home game at Constellation Field (presented by Larry Caldwell, DDS).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.