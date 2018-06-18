Zack Brown Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for June 11-17

BILOXI, MS - RHP Zack Brown has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 11 to 17. Brown is the second Shuckers' player to earn a weekly honor in 2018 after Jake Gatewood earned Player of the Week in the Southern League in May.

Brown made one start during the week, pitching in the Shuckers clinching game to seal the first half South Division Championship. The righty tossed a complete game one-hit shutout, carrying a perfect game into the eighth and coming a strike away from the first no-hitter in franchise history. The complete game shutout was the first of his professional career.

In the first half, Brown compiled a 6-0 record with an impressive 2.53 ERA. He leads the Southern League in innings pitched (85.1) and WHIP (1.00), while ranking third in strikeouts (84) and batting average against (.204). His 2.53 ERA is tied for the third best in the Southern League as well.

The fifth-round pick in 2016 is the first Shuckers' Pitcher of the Week winner since Aaron Wilkerson, who won the award twice in 2017. The Shuckers are 13-1 in Brown's 14 starts this year. He is one of ten Southern League All-Stars for Biloxi.

Following the All-Star break, the Shuckers begin a six-game series in Chattanooga against the Lookouts to mark the start of the second half. The Shuckers return home on Thursday, June 28 when they take on the Mobile Bay Bears.

