Michael Barash Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake

MOBILE, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that catcher Michael Barash has been promoted from the Double-A Mobile BayBears to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Barash, 23, led the BayBears with 33 walks in 46 games and posted a .213 batting average with three home runs. He had a .995 fielding percentage, with just two errors in 389 innings behind the plate. Barash was the starting catcher in a combined no-hitter on April 28 at Montgomery, and he was also named a Southern League Mid-Season All-Star.

He had a strong second half of May at the plate. Sparked by a ninth-inning home run on May 17 at Jacksonville, Barash went 13-for-31 (.419) at the plate with eight RBIs to finish the month.

Barash made three starts with Mobile to finish the 2017 season, going 4-for-11 with a pair of RBIs. In 176 career Minor League games, he has a .242 batting average with 16 home runs and 83 RBIs.

The Boca Raton, Fla., native was selected by the Angels in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M University. This is the first time Barash has been promoted to Triple-A.

