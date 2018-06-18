Southern League Announces Weekly Awards: June 11-17

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Montgomery Biscuits infielder Nathaniel Lowe has been named Player of the Week and Biloxi Shuckers starter Zack Brown has been named Pitcher of the Week. Both awards recognize these players' performances for games during the week of June 11-17.

Lowe, 22, earns Player of the Week honors following a seven-game stint in which the Biscuits first baseman reached base safely 19 times across 34 total plate appearances to collect a league-high on-base percentage (.559) and OPS (1.520). The Norfolk, Virginia native also led all batters this week in hits (12) and total bases (25), while ranking among the league leaders in a number of other categories including runs (6, T-2nd), extra-base hits (5, T-4th), home runs (4, T-1st), RBI (10, 2nd), and walks (7, T-2nd).

Selected by Tampa Bay in the 13th round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft, Lowe began this season with the Hi-A Charlotte Stone Crabs. There, he was named the Florida State League Player of the Week on April 29 as well as the Florida State League Player of the Month for April.

Brown, 23, is named Pitcher of the Week after throwing a one-hit complete game shutout to seal Biloxi's South Division title this past Friday. The Seymour, Indiana product carried a perfect game into the eighth inning and came within one out of tossing a no-hitter for the Shuckers. All in all, the University of Kentucky product finished with just one hit allowed, no walks, and eight strikeouts. Brown's Game Score of 100 is equivalent to something that has only been done 15 times during a nine-inning game in MLB history.

Selected by Milwaukee in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft, Brown has amassed a 6-0 record with a 1.68 ERA across his last 10 starts with Biloxi. Through the first half of the Southern League season, Brown leads all starting pitchers in Innings Pitched (85.1), WHIP (1.00), and fewest baserunners per nine innings pitched (9.28). The Brewers no. 23 prospect was named a Southern League All-Star on June 5.

