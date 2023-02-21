Zack Bayrouty Named Voice of the River Cats

February 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - After receiving interest from across the country, the Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are thrilled to announce Zack Bayrouty as the new voice of the franchise.

Bayrouty replaces longtime River Cats announcer Johnny Doskow, who accepted a position with the Oakland Athletics in January. The Worcester, Massachusetts native Bayrouty becomes the fourth voice of the River Cats, following Jeff Walker (2000), Doskow (2001-2022), and Spanish-broadcaster Jose Reynoso (2000-2008).

"We received an overwhelming amount of interest in the position and Zack quickly separated himself from the pack with his mixture of on-air talent and multimedia experience," said Chip Maxson, President and COO of the River Cats. "Johnny Doskow was synonymous with Sacramento sports for over two decades and we feel Zack is the perfect heir to usher the franchise and fans into a new era."

Although from the east coast, Bayrouty is familiar with Northern California, calling games for the Oakland-affiliated Single-A Stockton Ports for 14 seasons, as well as serving as the play-by-play of University of the Pacific (Stockton) men's basketball since 2010 (13 seasons). He has spent the last three seasons broadcasting for the PCL-rival Reno Aces (Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks), which included a 2022 PCL Championship.

"I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the River Cats family and be part of an amazing team," said Bayrouty. "To have the microphone passed to me from Johnny Doskow is one of the great honors of my life. I know what his voice meant to the fans and what his presence meant to the community, and it's my privilege to continue to build on that legacy in Sacramento."

Bayrouty made his Major League debut in Oakland on Sept. 3, 2019, calling the game between the A's and Los Angeles Angels.

Listen to Bayrouty's River Cats debut on Opening Day, March 31, at the Salt Lake Bees. Catch his home debut on rivercats.com as the River Cats host the El Paso Chihuahuas for Opening Night on April 5 at 6:45 p.m. (PT).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.