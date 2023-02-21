Space Cowboys Reveal 2023 Daily Promotions

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today announced their daily promotional schedule for the 2023 season.

Popular promotional nights such as Dollar Dog Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays return once again to Constellation Field.

New promotional nights including Bark in the Park and Kids Eat Free are set to be added for Space Cowboys homestands in 2023.

Below is the Space Cowboys complete daily promotional schedule featured throughout every homestand for the 2023 season:

TUESDAY

Kids Eat Free - New in 2023, kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a hot dog and drink for every Tuesday home game.

Five-Dollar Frozens (presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional) - Fans can enjoy $5 frozen margaritas during every Tuesday home game.

**Both Kids Eat Free and $5 Frozens will not be available during the Space Cowboys Home Opener on April 4.

WEDNESDAY

Dollar Dogs (presented by Texas Chili) - The Constellation Field staple provides fans the opportunity to purchase $1 hot dogs every Wednesday home game.

Goodwill - People can donate their gently-used items to participating Goodwill locations and receive a voucher for a general admission Space Cowboys ticket for remaining Wednesday home games. People can also bring their gently-used items to Constellation Field on Wednesdays and receive a ticket voucher to that day's game. Fans can find a link to participating Goodwills through the following link: https://bit.ly/3Kt0H2F.

THURSDAY

Thirsty Thursday (presented by Eureka Heights) - Fans can enjoy discounted select draft beers and sodas every Thursday home game.

Bark in the Park (presented by Hollywood Feed) - The Space Cowboys are offering fans the opportunity to bring their dogs to every Thursday home game throughout the 2023 season. Dogs do not require a ticket and a voucher will be required to sign upon entry for fans bringing their dogs. All Bark in the Park tickets will be in the Grassland section of Constellation Field.

FRIDAY

Fireworks Friday (presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers) - The Space Cowboys will light up the sky Texas-style following every Friday home game.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday - The Space Cowboys will close out homestands in style, giving fans the opportunity to play catch on the field and receive player autographs on the Constellation Field concourse prior to the game. Returning in 2023 will also be Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (presented by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children).

Orion's Kids Club (presented by Sugar Mill Montessori and Meadow Montessori) - Kids Club members (ages 4-12) can enjoy Space Cowboys baseball and a number of perks including: one ticket voucher to each Sunday home game, an official Orion's Kids Club jersey, a lanyard + membership badge, front of the line access to 'Kids Run the Bases' every Sunday, the opportunity to register for exclusive Kids Club experiences, a onetime 15 percent discount at the team store and a 10 percent discount on Space Cowboys birthday packages. For more information on Orion's Kids Club, fans can visit the following link: https://atmilb.com/3Z8M9cL.

Family Four-Pack - Fans can purchase a four-pack of tickets that also includes four hot dogs and four sodas all for just $44 by using promo code "FAMILYFOUR" at checkout.

