OKC Dodgers Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now for Games Through June

February 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Single-game tickets for the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 2023 home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark through June are on sale now.

The OKC Dodgers will celebrate the 25th season of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark throughout the 2023 season, which opens Friday, March 31 against the Tacoma Rainiers in Oklahoma City. Single-game tickets for the Dodgers' 39 home games through June 25 are now available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Ticket prices range from $12-37.

The OKC Dodgers recently announcedspecial promotions for the first half of the 2023 schedule and fan-favorite weekly promotions of $2 Tuesdays - featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products - Friday Night Fireworks and Sunday Kids Run the Bases are slated to return.

Other promotional highlights for the first half of the season include:

- Saturday, April 15 - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

- Saturday, April 29 - 25th anniversary ballpark celebration; OKC Dodgers hat giveaway to first 1,000 fans

- Tuesday, May 16 - Bark in the Park; $2 Tuesday

- Friday, May 19 - OKC 89ers Night; Friday Night Fireworks

- Friday, June 2 - Salute to Armed Forces Night; Friday Night Fireworks

- Saturday, June 3 - Inspyral Circus

- Saturday, June 17 - OKC 89ers Night; 89ers fanny pack giveaway to first 1,000 fans

- Saturday, June 24 - Mad Chad "The Chainsaw Juggler"

Group and season ticket packages are currently available for the entire 2023 season.Single-game tickets for July, August and September home games will go on sale in June and promotions for the second half of the season will be announced at that time.

To view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, visitokcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visitokcdodgers.com.

