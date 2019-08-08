Zach Urban Signs on to Training Camp

The Mayhem have bolstered their blue line with another acquisition, signing veteran defenseman Zach Urban to the training camp roster.

Urban brought more experience to the table than anyone on the Mayhem's defense corps last season, as the only member with over 30 games played for the organization. The blue line, highlighted by Urban, is already looking much more seasoned at the onset of the 2019 training camp. The Calgary, AB native now has a total of 84 Mayhem games under his belt and has scored 32 points (2 G, 30 A) over the past two seasons. With the off-season now on the back nine, Urban is excited to get back to work and continue helping the team get on track.

"It's always exciting re-signing in Macon," Urban said. "I'm looking forward to getting things started after the long off-season. Everyone can agree, last year's second half was not up to Mayhem standards. I'm very motivated coming into this year of pro hockey and am really looking to take the next step as a player, as well as a teammate."

The Northern Michigan University product stepped into a leadership role last season, anchoring the Mayhem power play for a time and earning a promotion to Alternate Captain when Stathis Soumelidis was called up to the ECHL. Urban also spent time there, logging ten games for the Detroit Red Wings-affiliated Toledo Walleye. Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas expects Urban to be one of his leaders again in 2019-20.

"Being a veteran on our back end, I'm looking for Zach to have a big season for us," Thomas said. "As one of the guys who has been here the longest, he will help push his teammates on and off the ice as a leader."

Urban becomes the tenth player signing to be announced for training camp in October. Stay tuned on the Mayhem website and on social media as training camp signings are made throughout the off-season. Spots will continue to fill as the season draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

