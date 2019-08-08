DeLaVergne Signs on for 2019-20

August 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - Mike DeLaVergne will be returning for his third season with the Huntsville Havoc, after signing on for the 2019-20 season, the team announced Wednesday.

DeLaVergne has been an integral part of the last two SPHL Championship teams, making 48 regular season starts over the past two seasons.

In his 48 career games with the Havoc, DeLaVergne has a 2.97 GAA with a .903 save percentage.

DeLaVergne (5-10, 180 pounds) shutout the Ice Bears in the team's final regular season road trip this year, stopping 28 shots.

He will be joining Max Milosek as both are signed and set to return for this coming season.

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released.

Season Tickets

Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings and giveaways and more. Call (256)518-6160 or click this LINK to request information regarding season tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.