YouTube Sensation Darren Knight Brings "Southern Momma" to Segra Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies and The Comedy Zone are partnering to bring Darren Knight and his Southern Momma act to the stage at Segra Park Wednesday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m.

While Knight is new in the comedy game, he has quickly risen to internet fame, garnering over half-of-a-billion views on YouTube. The Charlotte-native takes on the persona of a Southern Momma from Munford, Alabama and welcomes comedians Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal to share the stage with him.

Gates for the show will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are sold in pods of two or four. Fans can purchase two general admission tickets for $60 plus fees or four tickets for $120 plus fees. To upgrade to VIP table seating with wait staff on the field, fans can purchase four tickets for $180 plus fees.

"The Comedy Zone is proud to present one of the most requested acts of the last 5 years," said Brian Heffron, owner of Comedy Zone "Join us November 4 at Segra Park and find out why millions watch his hilarious YouTube videos every week."

Fans can purchase tickets for the event here. For more information about this event and other upcoming events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com

What can I expect at Segra Park?

Expect the following measures to be in place for the comfort and safety of all attendees:

Masks will be required for admission and for movement on the concourse and restrooms.

Waivers will be required for all attendees.

All staff will be wearing masks.

All employees handling food and beverages will be wearing masks and gloves.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the concourse.

Enhanced restroom sanitization before, during and after the event.

Social distancing of six feet between groups shall be required in all queues.

Bring a credit or debit card; no cash will be accepted.

